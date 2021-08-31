Obituary - Mr. Oscar W. Simmons Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Mr. Oscar William Simmons Jr., age 85, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital of Savannah.Mr. Simmons was born in Statesboro, Ga., on April 17th, 1935, to Mr. Oscar William Simmons and Mrs. Louise Brunson Simmons as their only child.He was raised in Statesboro, Ga., and attended Statesboro High School, graduating in 1953, and he went on to study industrial engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in 1957. Since graduating from the trade school on North Avenue, Will enjoyed all Georgia Tech sports, in particular football.One of Will’s fondest stories was the time he took his girlfriend to the Georgia Tech vs. Auburn football game. This was a hard-fought game by both sides and ended with a score difference of less than three against a ranked Auburn team. When he asked his date of her thoughts about the game she replied, “Well, if Georgia Tech played harder, they might have won the game”.Mr. Simmons went on to marry that special lady, Miss Flora Elizabeth Simmons, on June 15, 1957. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2017.Together they lived in many places including: Ohio, Mississippi, Georgia and New Jersey, before settling in Savannah in 2009.He had a very successful career life, retiring from J.M Huber Corporation after 20 years of service.He was known as the “mountain man” when he retired to their Blue Ridge home on Flat Creek Crossing. He never hesitated to pack up the Grand Wagoneer to take Elizabeth and his family to spend all day at their favorite trout spot off Highway 60 and drive back in the dark to Elizabeth reminding him to turn off his brights.He loved going on long nature hikes with his many dogs and family throughout his lifetime. The hike he liked to share most with his family was up the dirt road to the house with blackberry bushes, where he let Josh, his black lab, eat them straight off the bush.He is often remembered traveling from his mountain home on his daily ritual of picking up the mail at the Blue Ridge Post Office off First Street, picking up items at the local Food Lion. If a grandchild was with him, he would change up his routine to stop by the local McDonald’s or Pizza Hut.He was an avid storyteller of history, both fictional and factual. He occasionally enjoyed bird hunting and deer hunting on the family farm in Statesboro, Ga.He loved spending time with his children, their spouses and his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter.Both of his parents and a nephew, Matt Simmons, preceded him in death.He is survived by his son, Mark Simmons of Ellijay, Ga.; two daughters, Elizabeth “Beth” Miller, and her husband, Eric Miller, of Vale, N.C.; and Joy Harris of Richmond Hill, Ga.; son- in-law, Darren Harris of Savannah, Ga.; four grandchildren, Samuel Harris, and his wife, Chelsea, of Atlanta, Ga.; and his great-granddaughter, Lily Harris; Jacob Miller, and his fiancée, Nicola Baker, of Lake Norman, N.C.; Nicole Harris of Savannah, Georgia; and Jessica “Jessie” Miller of Louisville, Ky.; two nephews, Gary Simmons and Randy Simmons; and his sister-in-law, Marian James of Blackshear, Ga.A graveside service will be held at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4 p.m.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2021

