Obituary - Mr. Mark William Lank

Mr. Mark William Lank, age 53, died on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, in Bulloch County.He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on May 23rd, 1968, to Mr. Walter Harold Lank Jr. and Mrs. Sylvia Young Lank.Mark was raised in Shawnee, Ga., and attended Effingham County High School.He worked in construction for several years and most recently as a manager with TKO Graphics.Mark loved motorcycles and loved being around people.He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Harold Lank Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Terri Lank.Mark is survived by his wife, Marie Lank; his mother, Anita Lank; his children, Jessica Lank, Corey Lank (Tracie), Chrissy Brackin (Craig) and Tyler Milton; his grandchildren, Bralyn Harvey, Kami Brackin, Chanslee Harvey, Hudson Harvey, Harvin Lank, Kimber Brackin, Jasper Lank, Maverick Milton and Merrick Milton; his brothers, Keith Lank, Marc Lank, Scott Lank (Kellie), Steven Lank (Michelle), Jeffrey Lank (Chrissy), Michael Bernerd (Sonia) and Jessie Bernard; and his nieces and nephews, Lizzie Lank, Jacob Lank, Morrison Lank, Greyson Lank; and his great-niece, Riley Fordham; as well as his brothers and friends with the Chosen Soldiers Motorcycle Association.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Bo Davidson officiating.The family will receive friends following the service.The graveside services and burial will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.His last ride and escort by the Chosen Soldiers will leave from Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home at 12:30.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 24, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



