Obituary - Mr. Mal Elrod

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Mal Elrod, age 75, died Monday morning, August 30, 2021, at the Gardens at Southern Manor, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.
He was a native of Pensacola, Florida.
Following high school, Mal attended Middle Tennessee State University, where he played football. He graduated and received a Bachelor of Science degree.
Mal was a self-employed contractor for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Elrod of Statesboro; two daughters, Dawn Money of Rome, Ga.; and Julie Maine of Hilton Head Island, S.C.; two sons, Matt Elrod of Glennville and Tom Elrod of Statesboro; and six grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro GA 30458.
www.joineranderson.com
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 31, 2021
