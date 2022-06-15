Obituary - Mr. Luther Daniel "Danny" Beall

Mr. Luther Daniel "Danny" Beall, age 73, died on Monday, June 13th, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Danny was born in Camilla, Ga., on September 27th, 1948, to the late Mr. Daniel Garner Beall and Mrs. Elise Howell Beall.He graduated from Mitchell County High School in 1967, where he was a stand-out athlete on their football team. He continued his education at Albany Junior College and later at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus.Danny began working in the poultry business at just 15 years old and would continue in that industry for 48 years, retiring from Claxton Poultry.He was the recipient of many awards; to name a few: the Deen Day Smith Award, George F. Hixon Fellowship Award, Outstanding Kiwanian Award, Knight of the Georgia Poultry Federation, Life Member of the Poultry Leaders Round Table and Kiwanian of the Year 2017-2018.Danny was a proud Kiwanian and served as chair of the Facilities Committee, chairman of the 2021 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairc which was record-breaking, and was always found around the fairgrounds working and finding some way to contribute.He was also a member of the Lions Club in Camilla, a “die-hard” Florida State fan and an avid outdoorsman who spent a lifetime hunting, fishing and working in his garden.Danny was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Daniel Garner Beall Jr.; three sisters, Julia-Anne Evans, Joy Nelson and Betty Sue Edwards; and his beloved, “Pupdog.”He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen Beall; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Richard Brantley and Mandy and Jason Riner; his son and daughter-in-law, Dane and Stephanie Beall; his grandchildren, Anslie Mead, Marley Riner, Grayson Ford, Alec Riner, Hayden Ford and Brigham Beall; his great-grandson, Duke Mead; his sisters, Janie Edwards, Margaret Bell, Jackie Schnieder; his brother, Joey Beall; and his brother-in-law, Ross NeSmith; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with his friends, Jerry Ray and Mark Bland, officiating.Honorary pallbearers will be Rory NeSmith, Jason Riner, Richard Brantley, Luke Purvis, Jodee Collum and Clint Collum, and also members of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 16, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



