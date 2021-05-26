Obituary - Mr. Lorenzo McMillan

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Lorenzo McMillan, age 35, passed into rest Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his residence. He was a Bulloch County native and a graduate of Statesboro High School.He is survived by his mother, Vivian McMillan, Statesboro, Ga.; two children, Honesty Christian and Elizabeth Jackson McMillan; his sister, Tyquila McMillan, Statesboro, Ga.; his brother, Anthony McMillan, Statesboro, Ga.; an aunt, Sharon Hills, Statesboro, Ga.; an uncle, Bernard Hills, Statesboro, Ga.; special cousins, Kenyata Hills, Flora Mae Adams, Jazzlin Hills and Shar-Dae Hills; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held for Mr. McMillian on Thursday evening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Eastside Cemetery with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr. officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 27, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



