Obituary - Mr. Larry Henry Hendrix

STATESBORO -- Mr. Larry Henry Hendrix, age 66, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 3, 2021.Mr. Hendrix was born on July 25, 1955, to the late Harley Horace Hendrix Jr. and Effie Dee Daniel Hendrix in Statesboro.He served his country with honor in the U.S. Air Force, being stationed in Germany, and was of the Baptist faith.He is preceded in death by his parents, Harley Horace Hendrix Jr. and Effie Dee Daniel Hendrix.Survivors include his two sisters, Sandy Brazell, and her husband, Michael, of Ellabell; and Brenda Cowart, and her husband, Thomas, of Bloomingdale; three nephews, Danny Brazell, and his wife, Julie; Scotty Brazell, all of Rincon; and Chad Vest of Springfield; and one niece, Sandy Holt, and her husband, Jamie of Guyton.Services will be private.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Larry Henry Hendrix.Statesboro Herald, December 9, 2021

