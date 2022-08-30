Obituary - Mr. Josh T. "Jay" Nessmith

Mr. Josh T. "Jay" Nessmith passed away on August 21, 2022, at age 70.He was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., but was residing in Warner Robins, Ga.Josh is survived by two sisters and their husbands, Nancy Nessmith Kitten (Lester) of Mt. Pleasant, ;and Dr. Carol Nessmith Pryby (Todd) of Clarkesville, Ga. He is also survived by three nephews, Christopher Pryby, JD, P.D., of Washington, D.C., and his wife, Brittany Roberts Pryby; and Jacob Kitten and Evan Kitten of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.His mother, Alawayne Simmerson Nessmith; father, Dr. Josh T. Nessmith Jr.; and two sisters, Cynthia Jean Nessmith and Lt. Cmdr. Susan P. Nessmith, predeceased him.He was a graduate of Trenton State College in business, Florida State University in hotel management and from Rutgers University in computer science.His work was initially in hotel management and later as a computer systems analyst.He was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Ga.The graveside services at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro, GA will be held at 11 a.m. on September 1, 2022.Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



