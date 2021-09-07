Obituary - Mr. Johnny Thomas "JT" Martin Jr.

JESUP, Ga. — Mr. Johnny Thomas "JT" Martin Jr., age 34, passed after a brief illness on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

The Statesboro, Ga., native was a 2005 graduate of Tattnall County High School and worked with the Wayne County Road Department. He was employed by Evans Concrete as a truck driver. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing and enjoyed spending his weekends watching his boys play sports, wheelchair basketball and baseball.

Surviving is his wife of 15 years, Anna Sheffield Martin of Jesup, Ga.; two sons, Hunter Dean Martin and Waylon Lane Martin, both of Jesup; his father and stepmother, Johnny and Tracey Martin of Twin City, Ga.; his mother, Lenora Rogers of Jesup; two brothers, Joshua (Traci) Martin of Portal, Ga.; and Joshua (Corrina) Coker of Twin City; four sisters, Kaylee (Kyle) Martin of Rincon, Ga.; Kristen Martin of Twin City; Zoey Womack of Twin City; and Brooke (James) Campbell of Portal; his mother-in-law, Barbara Ann Graham of Portal; a niece, Rayleigh Martin; a nephew, Jayce Martin; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor John Durden officiating.

Interment will be in Long Branch Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Milton, Charlie Waters, Dustin Joiner, Mitch Crosby, Mike Carpenter and Casey Ware.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 7, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.