Obituary - Mr. Johnny Mac Brown

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Johnny Mac Brown, age 57, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his residence. The Fort Hood, Texas, native moved with his family throughout his father’s military career, moving to Portal, Georgia, in 1979.Johnny was a 1983 graduate of Portal High School. He worked for many years with Wal-Mart Distribution Center and Miliken.Johnny was an avid hunter and fisherman.He was preceded in death by his parents, Merritt Brown Jr. and Mary Montine Ance Brown.Surviving are a son, Gus Brown of Portal; two sisters, Vivian Brown and Karen Brown, both of Portal; a niece, Summer Stewart of Portal; two nephews, David Rolader of California and Casey Perkins of Statesboro; and a dear family friend, Teresa Lucas of Portal. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro are in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



