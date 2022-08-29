Obituary - Mr. John Emory Pryor

Mr. John Emory Pryor of Newington, Ga., passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice on Sunday, August 28, 2022.John Emory was born in Screven County in 1946 and was the son of Newman Clifton and Sarah Jane Bevill Pryor.For all his life he farmed, specializing in his pecan orchards.He was named Conservationist of the Year in 1986.He was a member of North Newington Baptist Church, where he had served as deacon and Sunday school secretary for many years.He is survived by his wife, Ann Miller Pryor; his children, Ann Marie (Kyle) Sommer, Newman (Dawn) Pryor, both of Newington; grandchildren, John Carl Sommer, Gracie Sommer, Molly Sommer, Sarah Sommer, Joshua Sommer, Phillip Sommer, Laura Sommer, Thomas Pryor, Lindsey Pryor and Ben Pryor.Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, August 30, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel.Services will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel with the Rev. Keith Hagan officiating.Pallbearers will be Ben Boyd, Will Boyd, Josh Collins, Brent Dawson, Colby Lynn and Trip Sheppard.Interment will follow in the North Newington Baptist Church Cemetery.Friends may sign the register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



