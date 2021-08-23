Obituary - Mr. Jimmy Mitchell Akridge

Mr. Jimmy Mitchell Akridge, 26, of Statesboro, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.Mr. Akridge was born November 28, 1994, in Statesboro to Joe Akridge and Jammie Henry Boaen.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, M.D. Akridge; and paternal grandmother, Ann Akridge.Jimmy was born 26 years ago and welcomed into the world by his loving parents and many other family members. He was a huge part of a huge family.At the age of 8, he began gaining siblings. After all was said and done, he had three sisters and two brothers, and even a nephew.He was then Bubba and Uncle Bubba, and a great role model. He loved his family and they loved him.Jimmy was an Emanuel County Institute, East Georgia State College and Georgia Southern University graduate. He obtained a master’s degree in accounting along with an accountant position at Reddick, Riggs, Hunter and Colston, P.C.He had many great accomplishments.He left behind his parents, stepparents, siblings, nephew, fiancée, Purdy; and pets. However, he was reunited with his lifelong best friend, his daddy, Deebie.He was greeted at the gates by his puppy, Flash; cousin, Courtney; aunt, Becky; and his nanny.Jimmy is at rest, watching over the ones he loved the most.Survivors include his father, Joe Akridge of Twin City; mother, Jammie Boaen of Statesboro; stepfather, Matt Boaen of Twin City; stepmother, Rachael Akridge of Metter; fiancée, Amber Wade of Statesboro; brothers, Matthew Boaen of Statesboro, Gavin Boaen of Statesboro, Parker Harrill of Mettter; sisters, Julianna Akridge of Metter, Rebecca Akridge of Metter; maternal grandmother, Judy Henry of Swainsboro; maternal grandfather, Jimmy Henry of Millen; nephew, Mitchell Purvis; several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.The memorial service will be private.Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfhofswainsboro.com.Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Jimmy Akridge, 26, of Statesboro.Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



