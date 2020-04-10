Obituary - Mr. Jimmie Alderman

Mr. Jimmie Alderman, age 79, passed away on Thursday, April 9th, 2020, at his home under the care of Bethany Hospice.Mr. Alderman was born on August 31st, 1940, in Statesboro to Mr. Emmitt A. Alderman and Mrs. Mary Frances Woodcock Alderman.He graduated from Savannah High School and later from Bolen Draughon Business College in Savannah.Mr. Alderman worked for Fredman in New York, where he helped develop early model answering machines. He later attended Swainsboro Tech, where he was an honor graduate and worked as an electrician for over 30 years. He also taught school at Ogeechee Technical College before retiring.Mr. Alderman was a United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam War, and also a member of the American Legion Post 90.He was a faithful member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for over 40 years and served as a former church clerk, deacon and Sunday school teacher.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kay Alderman of Statesboro; his three sons, Mark Alderman (Cheri) of Black Creek, Ga.; Matthew Alderman of Longview, Texas; and Will Glover of Statesboro; two daughters, Lisa Alderman and Dale Brinson (Brett) of Metter; one brother, Eric Alderman of Lendon, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.A graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, April 11th, at 11 a.m. in Alderman Family Cemetery with the Rev. Julian Ward officiating.Pallbearers will be Will Glover, Brett Brinson, Michael Smith, Brian Wade, Andy Colson and Chris Deal.Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Smith, Steve Healey, Harold Piet, Glynn Nessmith, Victor Grant, Jimmy McCray and Billy Nessmith.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



