Obituary - Mr. Jerry Wayne Seber

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Jerry Wayne Seber, age 71, died Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah after a brief illness.On December 2nd, 1951, a legend was born. One who would be a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, mentor and role model to many.Jerry spent countless hours supporting and guiding Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts Pack and Troop 75, coaching Dixie youth baseball and spending time with his family.Well-known for his cooking and grilling expertise, he hosted countless cookouts and truly set the standard for who a father and friend should be.During his 42 years at Georgia Power, he continued to focus on the safety and well-being of others, ensuring his children and others became as successful as they could be.The two words associated with Jerry are “legacy” and “legend.”From spending time with Savannah in the “boys club” to telling folks “if I tell you a rooster can pull a freight train, you better hook him up”, he always knew what people needed and what they wanted to hear.He’ll be playing golf, shooting doves and working with his tractor to make sure folks have what they need.Jerry is survived by the love of his life, Dale Seber; his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew (Marnie) Seber; his daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay (Tim) Keller; two special nieces, Michelle McNeely (Shaymus) and Savannah Yaun (Caleb); as well as five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A host of nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Brooklet United Methodist Church.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Chip Strickland officiating.Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Mullikin, Johnny McCuen, Joy Nasworthy, Sharon Cail, Bob Spann, Larry Swanson, Ezra Price, Albert Wall, George Burnett, John Walls, P.O. Youmans, Jerry Bedingfield, Jimmy Leonard, Jerry Farmer, Cleve Edenfield, Chris Broxton, Kevin Edenfield, Duane Purvis, Chris Cann, Joe Nasworthy, David Price, Ray Downer, Derrick Farris, Philip Morris, Gary Hart, Blane Burrell, Vaughn Riner, Buddy Cobb, Talmadge Nasworthy and Keith Gillis.The family requests, to celebrate Jerry’s life, that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



