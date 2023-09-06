Obituary - Mr. Jerry Stephen DeLoach

Mr. Jerry Stephen DeLoach, 75, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, September 5th, at home with his wife of 51 years by his side.

Jerry was a Bulloch County native. He was a 1968 graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory School. After high school, Jerry served as an airman first class in the United States Air Force and worked as a mechanic. He volunteered his service during the Vietnam War.

After returning to the United States, Jerry was a dedicated employee and manager of several regional grocery stores. This included the Statesboro Food Lion location, where he worked until his retirement. During his tenure, he was awarded many accolades for his dedication and hard work.

Jerry will be well-remembered and was deeply respected by his coworkers, supervisors, and vendors.

Jerry’s journey taught others the meaning of true resilience and survival in the face of all that he endured. He overcame a brain tumor, multiple heart attacks, strokes, a multitude of surgeries and battled with Agent Orange.

His will to live was driven by his dedication to his family and his extraordinary love for his wife, Jan.

Jerry could often be found sitting on his front porch, clad in a white t-shirt and jeans and with a large sweet tea in hand. It was here that he welcomed visitors, grandchildren and extended family. If his post was found empty, he was likely mowing the grass (anyone’s), fishing or playing golf.

Immediately upon reaching the gates of heaven, Jerry was joyfully reunited with his beloved daughter, Kimberly Dawn "Poop", who passed away in 1995.

Also preceding him in death were his parents, WC and Betty DeLoach; brother, Wayne DeLoach; and in-laws, Jack and Mary Cheney.

Left to carry on Jerry’s legacy are his wife, Jan Cheney DeLoach; two sons, William (Cassandra) and Jeremie (Paula); grandchildren, Sydney (Zack), Jessica (Cody), Savanna, Mary, Will, Emma and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Henry and Avery; daughters-in-law, Tammy and Tarina; brothers, Bill (Karen), Doug (Thelma), John (Lorna), Calvin (Loureena); sisters, Gwen (Stevie) and Sheresa (Bobby); sisters-in-law, Joy and Gay; stepmother, Martha Ann; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 6, 2023

