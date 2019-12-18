Obituary - Mr. James Venson “Mann” Bazemore

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. James Venson “Mann” Bazemore, age 54, died Monday at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Mann was raised in Bulloch County and attended Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and Statesboro High School.As a young man, he began his career as a truck driver. He most recently worked with Palmer Bazemore Trucking Company until his health failed.He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Venson Bazemore; and his maternal grandparents, Bernard and Mary Elizabeth Myers.Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Annie Bazemore Jackson and Wayne Jackson of Portal; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Barbara Eckman of Casper, Wyoming; Angie and Mark Joyner of Millen and Casey Carter (David Waters) of Statesboro; three nieces, Callie Carter, Cierra Smith (Allen) and Roxy Van Boeckel (Donald); his godson, “Scooter”; and four great-nieces and great-nephews.The graveside service and burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Elder Steve Taylor officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 515 Denmark Street, Suite 500, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 19, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



