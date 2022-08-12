Obituary - Mr. James Randal Waters

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Randal Waters, age 53, passed away Thursday, August 11th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.He was born and raised in Brooklet, Ga.He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Melvin and Willie Lee Cato; and paternal grandparents, Troy and Nora Lee Waters.He is survived by a daughter, Taylor (Daniel) Hammond; his mother, Sandra (Randy) Akins; his father, James Waters (Loretta Williams); a sister, Dana (Tim) Roberts; his stepbrothers, Dave (Paula) Akins, Jay (Melanie) Akins; two nieces, Bailee and Sage Roberts; one nephew, Kade Roberts; many cousins, aunts and uncles and his puppy, Rambo.A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by graveside services and burial at Bulloch Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. with Elder Lee Chambers officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



