Obituary - Mr. James Randal Waters

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Randal Waters, age 53, passed away Thursday, August 11th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born and raised in Brooklet, Ga.
He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Melvin and Willie Lee Cato; and paternal grandparents, Troy and Nora Lee Waters.
He is survived by a daughter, Taylor (Daniel) Hammond; his mother, Sandra (Randy) Akins; his father, James Waters (Loretta Williams); a sister, Dana (Tim) Roberts; his stepbrothers, Dave (Paula) Akins, Jay (Melanie) Akins; two nieces, Bailee and Sage Roberts; one nephew, Kade Roberts; many cousins, aunts and uncles and his puppy, Rambo.
A visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by graveside services and burial at Bulloch Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. with Elder Lee Chambers officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2022
