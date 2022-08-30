Obituary - Mr. James Franklin “Buck” Bunch

Mr. James Franklin “Buck” Bunch, age 76, died on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.James was born on August 13th, 1946, in Millen, Ga., to the late Mr. Floyd Bunch and Mrs. Lillian Vera Bunch.He was raised and attended school in Bulloch County.James worked at J.P. Stevens for several years and then as a land surveyor for over 20 years, most recently with Maxwell-Reddick & Associates.In his spare time, he loved spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and working in his garden.James was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Vera Fanning Bunch; and a brother, J.T. Parker.He is survived by his two sons, James Franklin Bunch Jr. of Rocky Ford and Floyd Bunch of Millen; his daughter, Dolores Bunch of Millen; his two grandsons, Andrew Dixon and Brandon Dixon; and his two sisters, Kathleen Roland and Tibby ,and her husband, Johnny; as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, August 30th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Rocky Ford Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Bragg officiating, assisted by Thomas Hendrix. Interment will follow at Rocky Ford Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Wesley Hendrix, Larry Brogdon, Brandon Dixon, Andrew Dixon, Randall Ellison and Johnny Phillips.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2022

