Obituary - Mr. James Florence

Mr. James Florence, age 57, a Bulloch County native, passed away on Thursday, March 03, 2022, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after an extended illness.He is survived by his brother, Rufus Florence of Statesboro, Ga.; niece, Krystal Reese of Statesboro, Ga.; brother-in-law, Sam Reese of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc.The celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with Elder Jerry Humphries as eulogist. Interment will be held at Miller Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, March 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



