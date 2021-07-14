Obituary - Mr. James Drone “JD” Rountree Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Drone “JD” Rountree Jr., age 97, died Tuesday afternoon at the Southern Manor in Statesboro.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County attended Jimps School and later entered Statesboro High School, a member of the Class of 1946.He worked at Olliff Grocery, Parkwood and Aldred Motel before starting, owning and operating Rountree Nursery on Highway 301 South for more than 50 years, along with his sisters, Minnie Lee Rountree and Earl R. Luckett.It has been said, “His life was his work” and “he loved to dance”, according to the family.He was a former member of Statesboro First Baptist Church.JD was preceded in death by his parents, J. Drone Rountree and Sular “Sula” Akins Rountree; sisters, Loree R. Hendrix, Minnie Lee Rountree, Earl R. Luckett, Marie R. Hunnicutt and Dorothy R. Thompson; nephews, Tommy Hendrix and Ricky Akins; and great-nephew, James Davis III.Surviving are his youngest sister, Faye R. Akins; his nieces, Ann H. Gillis, Janice H. Davis, Donna H. Tucker, Phyllis T. Rush, Wanda T. Currin, Nancy T. Watson, Gwen T. Butterfield and Vickie Akins; and nephews, Lee Luckett, Daniel Luckett, Charles Hunnicutt and Bill Akins.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Elder Keith Hamilton officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be great-nephews, Brooks Luckett, Daniel Luckett Jr., Brian Akins, Jeremy Akins, Chuck Gillis, Toby Tucker, Brandon Currin, Shawn Rush, Kevin Rush and Chris Smith.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 15, 2021

