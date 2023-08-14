Obituary - Mr. James Cohen “Jimmy” Williams

Mr. James Cohen “Jimmy” Williams, age 74, died on Saturday, August 12th, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Jimmy was born on June 11th, 1949, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late James Thomas Williams and Sadie Yates Williams.

He was a graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and also Swainsboro Vocational Tech.

Jimmy served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as a machinist from 1970 until 1974. During his service, he crossed the Arctic Circle on the USS Elmer Montgomery while participating with NATO’s Atlantic fleet of over 30 ships in an annual exercise named “Swift Move.”

Jimmy also was commended as a crewmember on that destroyer escort ship for his efforts as a part of the U.S. Sixth Fleet task force in the Mediterranean during the Middle East Crisis.

The task force stood ready to evacuate Americans from danger areas and to back up our government's diplomats as they helped to negotiate a cease fire.

Following his service, he returned to his hometown and worked as a cross country truck driver until his retirement.

He was an avid football and baseball fan, never missing a Braves game on TV or the radio.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sister, Betty O’Neal; and his brother, Daryl Williams.

Jimmy is survived by his sisters, Marie (Marion) Robinson and Sheryl Hackle, both of Statesboro; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery, with military honors.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 15, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



