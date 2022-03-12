Obituary - Mr. James Blackmon

Mr. James Blackmon, age 66, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, March 01, 2022, at his residence under the care of Kindred Hospice.He was employed with CSRA Headstart until his health failed.He was a member of Hutchinson Longstreet Baptist Church of Stilson, Ga. He was a 1976 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Roxana Blackmon of Statesboro, Ga.; children, James R. (Sharon) Blackmon, Raymondo A. Blackmon and Fernando A. Blackmon, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Jacobi Butler and Sherlarnda Conner, both of Atlanta, Ga.; and Johnny Conner of Brunswick, Ga.; sisters, Dorothy Wells and Frances Robinson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Gene (Shirley) Blackmon of Rincon, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc.The celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Cone Cemetery, Highway 119, Stilson, GA.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



