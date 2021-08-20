Obituary - Mr. James Alford Powell

Mr. James Alford Powell, age 76, passed away on Thursday, August 19th, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Mr. Powell was born in Montgomery County, Ga., on February 18th, 1945, to the late Mr. James Alvin Powell and Mrs. Mildred Calhoun Powell. He was raised in Toombs County and attended Lyons High School, graduating in 1963. In high school, he was a talented athlete on the Lyons County Bulldogs football team, winning the 1963 State Championship, and also ran track.He moved to Bulloch County in 1983 and worked for over 25 years as a produce manager for various grocery stores until his retirement.Mr. Powell read his Bible daily and was a proud member of Emit Grove Baptist Church.He also enjoyed playing golf and watching football, especially the Georgia Bulldogs.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Earl Powell.He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mrs. Iwonia Powell of Statesboro; his two children, Derek Powell and Christie (Kevin) Moody; his two stepchildren, Shahn-Ryan Shumacher and Nicole M. (Matt) Maulden; his grandchildren, Andrew Hendrix, Kirsten Powell, Addison Black, Daniel Maulden and Naomi Maulden; his brothers, Wayne Powell (Susan) and A.J. Powell; as well as several extended family members.The family will receive visitors on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Emit Grove Baptist Church.The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Huffingham officiating. Interment will be at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Andrew Hendrix, Daniel Maulden, Donald Powell, Sammy Hendrix, Shannon Powell and Will Tankersley.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Emit Grove Baptist Church, 1567 Emit Grove Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



