Obituary - Mr. Jake Beasley

PORTAL, Ga./BAYGALL COMMUNITY -- Mr. Jake Beasley, age 75, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Augusta University Medical Center.

The Bulloch County native attended Portal High School and moved to Atlanta briefly, before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Jake served in the Vietnam War from 1967 until his discharge in 1969.

He returned to Atlanta, working in lumber sales, until returning to Bulloch County in 1988.

In 1992, Jake and his family moved to Duluth, Ga., where he and his brother owned and operated WK Wings from 1994 until 1998.

They returned to Bulloch County in 1998 and he started Ogeechee Turf Farm, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2008.

Jake was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and the Old River Road Hunting Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Herbert Beasley Sr. and Lois Ann Newton Beasley.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Theresa Huffman Beasley of Portal; four children, Brett Rae of Australia, Brooke and her husband, Jeremy Haney, of Auburn, Ga.; Jake Hubble of Macon and Meagan Beasley and her fiancé, Dexter Hendrix, of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Tristen Haney and Caleb Haney of Auburn and Trinity Rae and Scarlett Rae of Australia; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph Herbert Beasley Jr. and Olga of Hoschton; and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Judie and Millard Bowen of Big Canoe, Jan and Kim Keel of Statesboro and Jill and Mark Miller of Monroe. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix and the Rev. Terry Hendrix officiating. A private family burial will follow at Beasley Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dale Jones, Tommy Brannen, Kevin Spence, Barrett Street, Hikie Scott and Roy Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Old River Road Hunting Club.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by calling 855-448-3997.

Statesboro Herald, April 6, 2023

