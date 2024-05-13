Obituary - Mr. Jack Benton Bragg

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Jack Benton Bragg, age 80, died on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

The Metter, Ga., native had lived in Bulloch County for most of his life.

Mr. Benton was retired from Walmart as a truck driver for over 26 years.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Surviving is his wife, Juanita Osteen Bragg of Statesboro; his children, Gregory Bragg, Melissa (Tony) Smith and Brandi Lockhart.

A visitation was held on Monday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1526 Fair Road, Statesboro, followed by a funeral service in the church temple at 2 p.m. with Bishop Logan Cowan officiating. Interment will be in Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



