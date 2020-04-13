Obituary - Mr. Harley Lafayette Akins III

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Harley Lafayette Akins III, age 90, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his residence under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice.The Bulloch County native was raised in Claxton, Ga. Harley served in the U.S. Army and was discharged for family medical leave and was later drafted to the U.S. Marine Corps.Following his discharge, he moved to Savannah in 1951. In 1954, he married Mary Lawson and they made Savannah their home. During their time in Savannah, Harley worked for Haverty’s and later worked for Lindsay, Martin and Akins Furniture in Savannah for five years, returning to Haverty’s until his retirement in 1994.Harley loved his family, serving the Lord, gardening and fishing. He loved Bulloch County and all of his friends and family that lived here.He was of the Baptist faith.Harley was preceded in death by his parents, William Herbert Akins and Adele Tillman Akins; a sister, Joan Brodus; and a brother, William Akins.Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Mary Lawson Akins of Brooklet; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Larry Eugene Akins and Caroline of Pineora and Garry K. Akins of Savannah; two daughters, Mary Brenda Akins Shaner (Robert Hull) of Savannah and Sheena Marie and Trent Boykin of Irmo, S.C.; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry C. and Linda Akins of Brooklet; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Wanda Blalock of Bellville and Pauline and Charles Shaney of Lake Wiley, S.C.; and his grandchildren, Ashley Shaner, Isabella Lomax, Cory Akins, Larry Akins Jr., Tristan Mason, Caleb Akins, Zachary Akins and four that reside in Washington. Many nieces and nephews also survive.A private family visitation will be held.A private graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April, 16, 2020, in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mel Shuman and the Rev. Tony Lambert officiating.For those desiring to view the service, you may do so by joining the group “Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory Live Stream” at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.Pallbearers will be Dan Akins, Ryan Blalock, Shane Blalock and Gary Williams.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 14, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



