Obituary - Mr. Garfield Joyce Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Garfield Joyce Sr., age 82, passed into rest Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.The native of Statesboro was the son of the late Earnest and Margarite Hill Joyce. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System.Mr. Joyce was a former employee of Walmart Supercenter #754.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Blonnie Holt Joyce; a child, Bronrocklin Joyce; siblings, Melrose Joyce, Margaret Cooper, Linda Deas and Patricia Joyce.He leaves to cherish his memories: his children, Garfield (Raquel) Joyce Jr., Austell, Ga.; Terry (Gerald) Golden, Statesboro, Ga.; Charles (Shelia) Joyce, McRae, Ga.; Tonya Joyce, Boston, Mass.; Victor (Paula) Joyce, Brooklet, Ga.; and Keisha (Joe) Stewart, Dothan, Ala.; siblings, Louise Robbins, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Carrol (Mary) Joyce, Marietta, Ga.; Earnest (Varie) Joyce Jr. and Josie Bell Joyce, both of Boston, Mass.; 25 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A viewing for Mr. Joyce will be held on Saturday evening, March 5, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mr. Garfield Joyce Sr. will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary with the Rev. Brock Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.Mr. Joyce will lie in state on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



