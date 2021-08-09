Obituary - Mr. Franklin Smith Jr.

SPRINGFIELD -- Mr. Franklin Smith Jr., 63, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.Mr. Franklin was born in Savannah, Georgia, on July 13, 1958, and most recently lived in Springfield, Georgia.He was a member of Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church, where he enjoyed teaching children’s church.Franklin attended Robert Toombs Christian Academy and ABAC before pursuing his career as an ironworker with the local 709. He also enjoyed a long career as a horse trainer, operating his own business, Smith Performance Horses.He was preceded in death by his mother, Deweese Weaver.Survivors include: his loving wife, Brett Katherine Smith; daughters, Montana Dyar (Andy), Audrey Smith, Josie Smith (Charlie Reddish), Taylor Schumacher and Reghan Russell; father, Franklin Smith Sr. (Gail); brothers, Blake Smith (MaryAnn), Matt Smith, Ben Smith (Betsy) and Gaylon Smith; grandchildren, Payton Alba, Freeman Dyar, Colton Schumacher, Lauren Schumaker, Carter Schumacher and Jacob Russell; and mother-in-law, Robin Russell.Visitation will be held at Carlson & Riggs Funeral Home on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the care of Carlson & Riggs Funeral Home in Guyton, Ga.Statesboro Herald, August 10, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



