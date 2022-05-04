Obituary - Mr. Franklin Donell Reed

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Mr. Franklin Donell Reed, age 58, passed into rest April 25, 2022.He was the son of the late Willie James Reed Jr. and the late Almeter Mincey Reed.He attended the public school system in Bulloch County and was a 1982 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.After graduation, he moved to Cleveland, Ohio, and lived with his aunt and uncle, Harry and Marlene Reed.He attended Columbus State University.Mr. Reed was employed by Pactiv for 35 years of service.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie James “Bubba” Reed, Lola May McCullough, Thomas Curtis Mincey and Lila May Hutley.He is survived by: uncle and aunt, Harry and Marlene Reed, Columbus, Ohio; sisters, France Reed, Statesboro, Ga.; and Teresa Reed, Savannah, Ga.; brothers, Bernard (Angie) Reed, Brooklet, Ga.; Charles (Angie) Walker, Savannah, Ga.; Calvin (Irene) Walker, Metter, Ga.; and Issac Smith, Jacksonville, Fla.; aunts, Geraldine Sheets, Dorchester, Mass.; Christine Robinson, Williamsburg, Va.; Helen (Robert) Garett, Philadelphia, Pa.; Brenda Womack Lynn, Massachusetts; Linda Smith, Clearwater, Fla.; Diane Porter and Antionette Steed; uncles, Lewis Reed, Terry (Jeanette) Reed and Amos Reed, all of Massachusetts; a close friend, Margarette Griffin, Columbus, Ohio; his godchild, Moneek A. Clark, Savannah, Ga.; a godsister, Barbra Collins, Metter, Ga.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Family visitation will be held on Friday evening, May 6, 2002, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mr. Franklin Donell Reed will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary Pondside with Minister Brenda J. Reed-Womack officiating. Burial will be in the Sam’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Metter, Georgia.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



