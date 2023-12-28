Obituary - Mr. Ernest C. "Max” Carter Jr.

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Ernest C. "Max” Carter Jr., age 83, died Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Memorial Heart and Vascular Institute in Savannah.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1959 graduate of Portal High School.

Following his graduation, Max joined the Army National Guard.

He was a lifelong Bulloch County farmer and was known for the prized pigs that he raised.

Max’s greatest love was his family and time spent with them.

He enjoyed mowing grass and working in his yard with flowers.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Carter Sr. and Tillie Oglesbee Carter.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Goodman Carter of Portal; two sons and a daughter-in-law, E.C. Carter III and Paula and John Russell Carter, all of Portal; two grandchildren, Katie Carter and Mitchell Lance Carter; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Sissy Carter; and a sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Jackie Anderson, all of Portal; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with Pastor Toby Skrine officiating. Interment will be in the Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Scott Skrine, Zayne Jordan, Jason Sanchez, Tim Johnson, Wade Hodges, Ricky Hendrix, Robbie Mills and Benji Rushing.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 29, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







