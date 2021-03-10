Obituary - Mr. Eric James "Tru Lovett" Lovett

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Eric James "Tru Lovett" Lovett, age 26, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He was a Bulloch County native and received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System. He was the owner of E Love’s Lawn Care Service.He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Rosa Lee Hendrix.He leaves memories to be cherished by: his mother, Betty Jean Lovett, Statesboro, Ga.; father, Eric James West; his brothers and sisters, Antonio Hill, Statesboro, Ga.; Kadishua Hill, Savannah, Ga.; Frank Hancox, Augusta, Ga.; Shakendria Lovett, Savannah, Ga.; Meronica Hill, Jada Hill and Arianna Wilson, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Tamora West and Saprina West, both of California; maternal grandfather, Billy Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; paternal grandmother, Virgie Thompson, Oklahoma; aunts and uncles, Jozell (Jerrilene) Lovett, Augusta, Ga.; Kathy Lovett Ulrich, Beech Island, S.C.; Connie (Derrick) Thompson, Columbia, S.C.; Kim (Pam) Lovett, Augusta, Ga.; Alfred Hendrix (Darlene Rozier), Augusta, Ga.; Al Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; Grayson Wallace, Nashville, Tenn.; Wanda Wallace Jackson and Gregory Wallace, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Tynia West, California; a special significant other, Tamia Williams; a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the graveside service. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



