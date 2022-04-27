Obituary - Mr. Eldridge “Elbert” Royal

Mr. Eldridge “Elbert” Royal, 81, of Pooler, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home.Elbert was born in Denmark, Georgia, to the late Otis E. Royal and Georgie Brown Royal.He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dot Thompson Royal; and a sister, Cathy Carter.He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and retired from Fleet Pride.He enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle and Hot Rod’s.Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Kristen Royal and Brian and Tonya Royal; grandchildren, Bridget R. Holland, Justin and Casey Shuman, Kyle Royal, Eric and Ariel Royal and Aaron Royal; great-grandchildren, Hayven Holland, Kenzley Holland, Leighton Shuman, Silas Shuman, Dakota Royal, Jaxen Royal, Ruby Rodriguez and Edge Royal; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Joe Allen; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and B. Ann Royal; as well as several nieces and nephews.The visitation will be on Thursday, April 28th, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.The funeral will be on Friday, April 29th, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Brooklet City Cemetery.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA; (912) 748-2444.Statesboro Herald, April 28, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



