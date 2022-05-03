Obituary - Mr. De’Onta Trowel Mosteller

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. De’Onta Trowel Mosteller, age 26, entered into rest Saturday, April 23, 2022.He received his formal education in the public school system of Statesboro and was a 2015 graduate of Statesboro High School. He furthered his education at Georgia Southern University and was currently attending Ogeechee Technical College.De’Onta was a former employee of Great Dane and had an opportunity to work at Deal’s Heating and Air in an apprenticeship program.He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Alicia Trowel (Monte); his father, Melvin Mosteller, and his fiancée, Darreyelle Strong; four sons, Kodi, Tyrese, Santana and Santiago Mosteller; two siblings, Deandre Mosteller and Sharbria Mosteller; maternal grandparents, Jackie (Mark) Mincey Sr.; paternal grandmother, Linda Bryant; one aunt, Adrienne Trowel (Mike); four uncles, Andre Trowel (Tasha), TJ (Tinika) Heyward, Mark (Shanell) Mincey Jr.; and Tonio Mincey (Nikki); one niece, one nephew, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.A viewing for Mr. Mosteller was held Monday, May 2, 2022, at Hill’s Mortuary, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mr. De’Onta Trowel Mosteller will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Agape Worship Center, 810 West Grady Street Extenson, Statesboro, Georgia, with Elder Donald Chavers, pastor; Bishop Anthony Chavers, presiding; and the Rev. Michael Shaw, eulogist. Burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, May 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



