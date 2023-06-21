Obituary - Mr. Dale Jerome Tanner

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Dale Jerome Tanner, age 67, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his residence following a long illness.

He was born in Savannah, lived in Charleston, S.C., where he graduated from North Charleston High School, and went on to attend the College of Charleston.

Dale moved to Louisiana to work with his uncle at his oil field company and soon met and married Connie Hoob.

The couple made Statesboro their home in 1982.

Dale soon began working in Savannah at Kemira for several years.

Following his time at Kemira, Dale began his career with Ellis Wood Contracting Company, Inc. where he was employed until 2018, as a heavy equipment operator.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Jerome Tanner; and a brother, Brett Allen Tanner.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Connie Hoob Tanner of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Roberto Angarita of Baton Rouge, La.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Beau and Miranda Tanner of Statesboro and Sean and Alicia Tanner of Savannah; five grandchildren, Dominic Archila, Diego Archila, Savannah Cruz, Liam Tanner and Lydia Belle Tanner; his mother, Dorothy Sandefur Tanner of Statesboro; and a brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Jana Tanner of Claxton.

No services are planned at this time.

Statesboro Herald, June 22, 2023

