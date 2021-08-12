Obituary - Mr. Clifford Johnson

Mr. Clifford Johnson was born on July 31, 1935, in Evans County, Ga., to the late Frank Johnson and Maggie Harris Cason. He departed this life at the age of 85 on Monday evening, July 26, 2021, at Candler County Hospital in Metter, Ga. after an extended illness.He was an Evans County native. He was known by the "Snowball" by the city of Claxton, where he was employed for 17 years before retiring.Clifford Johnson is preceded in death by his brothers, George Johnson, Reginald Johnson, Ralph Cason and William Johnson; sister, Shirley Johnson.He is survived by his children, Alfredia Byrd and Shirley Byrd, both of Statesboro, Ga.; son, Authur Lee of Florida; brothers, Donald Johnson and Billy Johnson, both of Delray, Fla.; Roscoe Johnson of New Jersey; aunt, Johnnie Mae of Savannah, Ga.; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild of Hawaii State and a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, at noon at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. The Reverend Craig R. Tremble will be the eulogist.A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until noon.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the celebration of life service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, August 12, 2021

