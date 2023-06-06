Obituary - Mr. Charles C. “Dug” Duggan Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Charles C. “Dug” Duggan Jr., age 60, of Statesboro, Ga., died on June 1, 2023.

Dug was born on January 17, 1963, in Athens, Ga., to Dr. C. Comer Duggan Sr. and Patricia Miller Duggan. He moved to Statesboro, Ga., at the age of 7 and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1981. Dug attended Georgia Southern University and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1985 and a Master of Business Administration in 1991.

Dug was preceded in death by his father, Comer Duggan Sr., DVM; and brother-in-law, Warren Palmer.

Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Melissa Palmer Duggan; three children, Kate Duggan (Zachary Brackett), Davis Duggan (Caroline) and Mary Claire Duggan; two grandsons, Tucker and Brooks Duggan, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his mother, Patricia Miller Duggan of Statesboro, Ga.; two brothers, Carl Duggan of Statesboro, Ga.; and Deane Duggan (Dana) of Franklin, Tenn.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hoyt and Jerri Palmer of Clayton, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Amy Daniels (Joe) of Atlanta, Ga.; and Guin Provance (Scott) of Clayton, Ga.; nieces, Cerece Duggan of San Diego, Calif.; Lela, Whitney and Tess Duggan of Franklin, Tenn.; Palmer Daniels of Salt Lake City, Utah; Bryce and Macy Daniels of Atlanta, Ga.; Sophie Provance of Clayton, Ga.; and nephews, Miles Duggan of Newport Beach, Calif.; Jackson and Evans Palmer of Clayton, Ga.

Dug began his 20-year banking career with Citizens & Southern National Bank in Savannah, Ga.

He returned to Statesboro, Ga., in 1991 to work for Eagle Bank & Trust. He also worked as the city president for Wachovia Bank in Statesboro and as a loan officer for Queensborough National Bank and Trust.

After 20 years working in banking, Dug moved into the manufacturing industry and worked for Daniel Defense and then Blue Force Gear as director of International Sales & Government Relations.

In 2021, he returned to his alma mater and began working as a business consultant for the Small Business Development Center at Georgia Southern University.

Dug was a member of Leadership Bulloch, active in the Phi Delta Theta Alumni Association of Statesboro and established the Exchange Club of Statesboro, where he served as the club’s first president.

Dug enjoyed Georgia Southern football and was proud to have a True Blue family in which his wife, all three of his children and his daughter-in-law graduated from Georgia Southern.

Dug was a numbers guy and a gun guy. He enjoyed putting together real estate deals and was an owner of Enfield Rifle Company, where he made AR-15 rifles and silencers.

His favorite place to spend his leisure time was on the boat at Lake Burton in Rabun County, Georgia.

The family received visitors on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service was held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating. Interment followed at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Wayne Akins, John Lavender, Richard Deal, Russ Lanier, Scott Scofield and Darron Burnette.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the Phi Delta Theta.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro Worship, P.O. Box 161, Statesboro, GA 30459; Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation, P.O. Box 8115, Statesboro, GA; or Bulloch Academy Cornerstone Campaign, 873 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2023

