Obituary - Mr. Charles Brooks Sessions Sr.

Mr. Charles Brooks Sessions Sr., age 76, of Savannah, Ga., passed peacefully away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at his residence under the care of Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care of Savannah, Ga.

He was a Bulloch County native, residing in New Jersey for over 31 years. He moved back to Savannah in 2000 and resided there until his demise.

Mr. Sessions was a disabled veteran of the United States Navy. During his time in the Navy, he served in the Vietnam War.

Memories are left to be cherished by his son, Charles Brooks (Ginny) Sessions Jr., Neptune, N.J.; sister, Theresa Jackson, Statesboro, Ga.; grandson, Brandon Crumpler, Long Branch, N.J.; nieces, Veronica (Jon) Session-Culver, Savannah, Ga.; Belinda (Cleon) Reid, Neptune, N.J.; and Theresa (Michael) Hodges, Bloomfield, N.J.; nephews, Anthony Tremble, Savannah, Ga.; and Michael (Sylvia) Tremble, Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. until noon at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at noon at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be at the Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive, Statesboro, GA.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, May 25, 2023

