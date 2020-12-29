Obituary - Mr. Calvin Speight

We, the family and staff of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, offer our deepest sympathies and prayers of comfort to the family of Mr. Calvin Speight. Mr. Calvin Speight, age 64, of Hinesville, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his residence.He was a native of Bulloch County, but resided in Liberty County for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army.He is survived by the love of his life, his dedicated partner, Mrs. Elinda Speight of Hinesville, Ga.; his children, KaTamara (Lamarrio) Summerville of Ludowici, Ga.; Tashauna (Valanda) Crews of Brandywine, Md.; Breonna Speight of Ludowici, Ga.; Bryttnii Speight and Brandon Speight, both of Hinesville, Ga.; his sisters, Betty (Roy) Jones of Hinesville, Ga.; Dianne Page of Brooklet, Ga.; and Darlene (Norris Davis) Speight of Decatur, Ga.; his brothers, David Speight, Harold Speight and Albert Speight, all of Hinesville, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A viewing will be held on Friday, January 1, 2021, from noon until the 1 p.m. celebration of life service in the church sanctuary of First Calvary Baptist Church, 124 Rebecca Street, Hinesville, GA 31313.The celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. immediately following the viewing hour in the church sanctuary of First Calvary Baptist Church, 124 Rebecca Street, Hinesville, GA 31313. Dr. Sinclair L. Thorne, pastor, will be the eulogist. Internment will be in the Cone Cemetery, Highway 119, Stilson, GA.*As a recommendation by the CDC due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the viewing or the celebration of life service.*For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA.Statesboro Herald, December 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



