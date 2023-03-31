Obituary - Mr. Calvin Marshall Wallace

Mr. Calvin Marshall Wallace, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

He was a Bulloch County native and attended the Bulloch County Public School System.

He was employed in construction before his health failed.

Calvin was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Rice.

He is survived by his children, Reco (Sheila) Wallace, Atlanta, Ga.; and Corey Wallace, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Lavonne Seabrooks, Statesboro, Ga.; Cynthia Wallace, Savannah, Ga.; Connie (Marvin) Wallace, Oliver, Ga.; Debra (Napoleon) Stinson, Atlanta, Ga.; Sylvia (Norman) Doss, Albany, Ga.; and Shannon Rice, Atlanta, Ga.; brothers, Anthony (Gloria) Wallace and Elder Gary (Brenda) Wallace, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Elder Larry (Marla) Wallace, Guyton, Ga.; Robert (Judith) Wallace and Grover Rice, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Emory Rice, Columbus, Ga.; grandchildren, Noah Wallace, Atlanta, Ga.; Ciana Wallace, Ciera Wallace and Ciaja Wallace, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Caleb Wallace, Augusta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

The celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 50 Williams Road, Statesboro, GA 30458. Elder Gary Wallace, pastor/eulogist.

Calvin will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Interment will be at Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, March 31, 2023

