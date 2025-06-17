Obituary - Mr. Brian Edmond Cowart

STILSON, Ga. -- Mr. Brian Edmond Cowart, age 53, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Stilson, Georgia.

Brian was a 1990 graduate of Benedictine Military School in Savannah. He was later employed with Gulfstream Aerospace for over 15 years, until retiring due to health issues five years ago.

He was preceded in death by his father, Remer Cowart.

Surviving is his fiancée, Michelle Hickson; his mother, Judy Martin (David); three children, Austin (Angela) Cowart, Kendyl Cowart (Trent) and Payton Lewis (Pierce); four grandchildren, Asher, Brooks, Blake and Parker.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or 1-800-638-8299.

There are no services planned at this time.

Statesboro Herald, June 17, 2025

