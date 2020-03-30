Obituary - Mr. Bobby Frank “Frankie” Frawley

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Bobby Frank “Frankie” Frawley, age 56, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence. The Bulloch County native lived in Summerville, S.C., for several years before returning to Leefield Community with his family.He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1983. Following his graduation, he began his career with Loxcreen Company in Brooklet, where he worked until retiring in 2017.He was of the Baptist faith.Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Billy Frank Frawley; a brother, Ricky Frawley; his paternal grandparents, J.C. and Louella Frawley; his maternal grandparents, Curtis Rushing and Grace Lee and Harvey Deal; and several aunts and uncles.Surviving are his mother, Jean Rushing Frawley of Brooklet; a sister-in-law, Toni Lynn Frawley of Jesup; his aunts and uncles, Travis and Alice Deal of Metter, Richard and Fay Deal of North Augusta, S.C.; Rusty and Linda Deal of Statesboro, Gail and Jerry Collins of Metter and Gary Frawley of Brooklet; and several cousins.A private graveside service and burial was held on Monday, March 30, 2020, in Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Buck Grantham officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o James Deal, 210 Jonathan Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 31, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



