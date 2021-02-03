Obituary - Mr. Barry Dean Cannady

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Barry Dean Cannady, age 62, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro following a brief illness.The Michigan native was a 1977 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He worked many years as a forklift operator and in 2014 began his career with the Georgia Department of Transportation, where he worked as an assistant foreman.Barry was of the Baptist faith.He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Finch Cannady.Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy Dean Cannady and Stacey Cannady of Uvalda and Joey and Melanie Cannady of Register; his parents, Billy and Eva Ann Cannady of Brooklet; a sister, Bev Cannady of Savannah; his fiancée, Rebecca Beckman of Brooklet; and six grandchildren, Jill, Candace, Timothy Dean Jr., Laura, Ava and Henry.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Allen McCoy officiating. Interment will be in Hubert United Methodist Church Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2021

