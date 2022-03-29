Obituary - Mr. Alvin Gary Johnson

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Alvin Gary Johnson, age 65, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at his residence following a brief illness.The Hurricane, West Virginia, native traveled with his career until moving to Bulloch County in 1984.Gary began working as the warehouse manager for West Building Supply until 1995. He then began working for JCH Home Builders in Statesboro, where he worked until his death.Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Libby Adkins Johnson; a daughter, Cathi Brown; and his parents, Clifford and Cathleen Johnson.Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Scott Deloach of Brunswick; two grandchildren, Amber Brown and Brent Brown, both of Portal; a sister, Kaye Rice of Hurricane, West Virginia; and his dog, Lucy.A private family service will be held at a later date in West Virginia.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Georgia Wildlife Federation, Georgia Hunters for the Hungry at GWF.org. Please note sponsorship in the comments.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 30, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



