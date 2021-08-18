Obituary - Mr. Alexander Dekle Sr.

Alexander Dekle Sr. was born in Candler County, Ga., on June 12, 1964, to Thomas and Pearlene Pinkston Dekle. He passed to his eternal rest on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.He was of the Baptist faith. He attended the public schools of Candler County and was a 1983 graduate of Metter High School.In 1990, he met his “Babydoll”, Gloria Mincey. On March 19, 2003, they were united in holy matrimony. For more than 15 years, he was self-employed as a long distance truck driver.Alexander was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Anthony “Tony” Dekle and Bruce Allen Dekle; one sister, Brenda Blue.He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted wife, Gloria Dekle of Statesboro; three sons, Anthony Fulmer of Collins, Alexander Dekle Jr. and Antonio Mincey, both of Statesboro; one daughter, Monisha (Julius) Austin of Statesboro; three grandsons, Kemario Brown, Jayden Austin and Jaxson Austin; two sisters, Martha (Ronnie) Lawton of Atlanta and Thelma (Emmanuel) Ramsey of Statesboro; a brother, Thomas Dekle of Miami, Fla.; a special niece and nephew, DeAndria Copeland and Judas Allen Dekle; a special cousin, Stephanie (Homer) Holloway; one uncle, Julius Pinkston of Metter; four sisters-in-law, Willie Mae Wooten and Barbara (Jeff) Scott, both of Statesboro; Maude Robinson of Claxton and Sandra (Joseph) Williams of Oklahoma City, Okla.; three brothers-in-law, Willie Mincey, Glen Mincey and Timothy Mincey, all of Statesboro; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.A graveside service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021, at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Aline.Viewing will be from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Whitaker Funeral Home.Whitaker Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 19, 2021

