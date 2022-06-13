Obituary - Mother Lee Phillips

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mother Lee Phillips, age 76, made her transition to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, June 9, 2022, after an extended illness.She was a native of Bulloch County, a member of Agape Worship Center and was retired from Concerted Services of Bulloch County.She was a former employee of Altamaha Action Center of Reidsville, Ga., a 1964 graduate of William James High School and attended Brewton Parker College.She is survived by one son, Jason Jones, Statesboro; a sister, Brenda Williams (Eddie), Statesboro; two brothers, Walter Taylor (Linda), Statesboro; and Robert Taylor (Clara), Valdosta, Ga.; an aunt, Annie Wilson, Summerset,. N.J.; one uncle, Willie C. Griffin, Henderson, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The celebration of life for Mother Phillips will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Agape Worship Center at 11 a.m. with the pastor, Donald Chavers, as eulogist and Bishop Anthony Chavers, presiding.There will be a walk-through visitation on Tuesday June 15, 2022, from noon until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.Please, when attending any of these services, be mindful of the COVID-19 mandates.Statesboro Herald, June 14, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.