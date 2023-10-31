Obituary - Mother Iretha L. Perkins

It is with heartfelt sympathy that the management and staff of Eric A. Brown & Son Funeral Home announce the passing of Mother Iretha L. Perkins, age 91, of Statesboro, Georgia.

Mother Iretha L. Perkins was a longtime resident of Bulloch County.

Mother Iretha L. Perkins departed this walk of life October 27, 2023, in Statesboro, Georgia.

The celebration of life service for Mother Iretha L. Perkins will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church in Statesboro, Georgia. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Public viewing will be held Friday, November 3, 2023, from 2 until 7 p.m. at St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church.

Professional mortuary services entrusted to Eric A. Brown & Son Funeral Home.





Statesboro Herald, November 1, 2023

