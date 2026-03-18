Obituary - Mother Christine Polk Moore

Mother Christine Polk Moore, age 83, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2026, at her residence following a brief illness, under the care of Georgia Hospice.

She was a native of Bulloch County and a devoted member of Old Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, where she faithfully served as the church mother.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband, Elder Paul Moore Sr. of Statesboro, Georgia; two daughters, Cynthia Moore Lecock of Riverdale, Georgia; and Phyllis (Warnell) Anthony of Statesboro, Georgia; one son, Paul Moore Jr. of Statesboro, Georgia; two sisters, Ida Pearl Barksdale of Savannah, Georgia; and Ruth Crosby of Spartanburg, South Carolina; six brothers, Leroy Polk and Frank Polk, both of Statesboro, Georgia; Willie James Polk of Portal, Georgia; Lester (Carolyn) Polk Jr., of New Orleans, Louisiana; and Rufus Polk of Augusta, Georgia; and three grandchildren, Candace Anthony of Arlington, Virginia; Adrianna Leacock of Duluth, Georgia; and Shadiya Moore of Statesboro, Georgia; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 6 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at noon at Old Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 311 Bethel Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Elder Paul Moore Sr. as eulogist. Interment will be held at the church cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, March 19, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



