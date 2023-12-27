Obituary - Mildred Simmons

Mildred Simmons, age 90, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully away on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at her residence under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.

She was a Bryan County native and a member of Little Salem Holiness Church of Groveland, Ga.

She retired from the Pembroke Shirt Factory of Pembroke, Ga., and served as a foster mother to many children she loved.

In the spring and summer months, she could be found in her yard working tirelessly manicuring it or just sitting in her rocking chair on the porch waving as people passed by.

Mildred loved her family and enjoyed her life to the fullest.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her children, Betty (Cort) Nordeoff, Hinesville, Ga.; Sherrion (Kelly) Dukes, Pembroke, Ga. Jeffery (Sheree) Simmons, Craig (Yasmine) Simmons and DeSean Simmons, all of Pembroke, Ga.; along with 18 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and countless other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at noon at Athens First Christ Holiness Church, 215 Athens Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321. Bishop Lee Melvin will be eulogist and Bishop Marion Stewart is pastor.

Interment will be at the Stevens Grove Cemetery, Cemeteries Road, Pembroke, GA.

The service will be live-streamed.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, December 28, 2023

