Obituary - Mildred Hicks Harville

Mildred Hicks Harville, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Eagle Health & Rehabilitation under the care of hospice.

She was born on September 27th, 1946, in Orlando, Fla., to the late James and Eva Hicks.

She married Carey E. Harville in November of 1977.

Mildred was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church and of the Upper Room Sunday School Class.

She worked for the United States Postal Service for 23 years, retiring in 1997. There she was active in the rural letter carrier craft and past president of the First District. She was instrumental in helping establish a training academy for new hire rural carriers.

After retirement, Mildred graduated from Ogeechee Tech with a degree in medical office technology. She also worked for the Bulloch County School System as a bus monitor for the special needs children.

She was an avid reader and loved crocheting and crafts.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings, John Thomas, Jimmy, Lillie Ruth and Morgan; her youngest son, Edwin Andrew Brantley.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Carey Harville; her oldest son, Michael Joseph Brantley (Michelle); granddaughter, Jessica Kellum (Daniel); stepgranddaughter, Samantha Reid (Phil; stepgrandsons, Drake Garland and Maddix Cullen; and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Avery Kellum, Ella and Mili Garland and Theodore Reid.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Joe Eason officiating.

Statesboro Herald, May 2, 2024

