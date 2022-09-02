Obituary - Michael Russell Wiley

Michael Russell Wiley, age 63, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away on August 13, 2022, in his home with his brother and sister by his side. He was under the care of St. Luke’s Hospice.He was born in Savannah, Ga., to the late George Emory Wiley Sr., and Carolyn Worth Wiley on June 11, 1959, but grew up in Sylvania, Ga., where he was a member of Wesley Methodist Church and attended Screven County High School.After high school, Michael worked at the Red and White Supermarket, where he excelled as produce manager and worked alongside his brother and sister.He later trained to be an electrician and eventually earned the status of master electrician.Michael moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1989. While there, he met and married Stephanie Beatty, and they relocated to Idaho in 2002.Michael was known for his generosity and ability to make those around him laugh.He loved to spend time outdoors camping, boating and fishing or just riding his Harley through the beautiful mountains of Idaho.His brother, George Emory (Carroll) Wiley Jr.; his sister, Yvonne (Grady) Wiley Jenkins; two nieces, Nicole (Andrew) Wiley Partain and Valerie Jenkins; and one great-niece, Emory Partain, survive Michael.His wife, Stephanie B. Wiley; and parents predecease him.His interment was at Boise Funeral Home Aclesa Chapel in Boise, Idaho.No local service is planned at this time.Statesboro Herald, September 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



