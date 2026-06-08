Obituary - Mary Madlyn Arnett

“May flowers always line your path.”

With much love, the family of Mary Madlyn Arnett announces her passing on Saturday, June 6, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Through her journey of 88 years, many lives were touched with her kindness and devotion to her community, her church and her family.

n elegant lady, Mrs. Arnett loved flowers and had a unique ability as a floral designer.

Throughout her life, she shared her talents with others and was never happier than when arranging a fresh bouquet of flowers, often from her own backyard. She loved bright colors and could most often be seen wearing a hat atop her head and a smile on her face.

Mrs. Arnett was a faithful member of Buck Creek Church, where she taught Sunday school, served on the board and participated in church activities for as long as her health allowed.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, drinking McDonald’s coﬀee with her special friend, Lynda Sue Jenkins, and especially eating at Pop’s Kitchen on Fridays.

She will be remembered for her warmth, her creativity and her grace.

A resident of Screven County, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Nannie M. Lee; and was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer Robbie Arnett. Their love was evident to all who knew them, for where you saw one, the other was close beside. They walked hand in hand through life, establishing a loving home and raising a family in the Buck Creek Community.

Her pride in her children and grandchildren was evident as her conversations were filled with news of their latest accomplishments. Those children are Robbin Arnett (Marsha), Mary Alice Sowell and Cynthia Arnett (Perry). Grandchildren include Matt Sowell (Brandi), Ginny Sowell, Mariah Bohr (Jarrod), Danielle Chapman (Blaine) and John Arnett. Great-grandchildren include Luke Sowell, Wyatt Sowell, McCall Sowell, Henry Bohr, Brittain Bohr; and bonus grandchildren, Haylee Dye and Kase Dye. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Hazel Lee; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Other loved ones who were waiting to welcome her home are brothers, Robert E. Lee and Aubrey Johnson; son-in-law, Fred Sowell; lifelong friend, Lunette Whitehead; and her faithful canine companion, Sam.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Buck Creek Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Buck Creek Cemetery.

Those attending are invited to wear bright colors in celebration of a life well lived.

Pallbearers will be Matt Sowell, John Arnett, Luke Sowell, Wyatt Sowell, Kase Dye, Perry Scallan, Tracy Lee, Edward Boddiford, Chad Boddiford, Gary Arnett, Larry Whitehead.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Sherma Peter, Lynda Sue and Marty Jenkins and members of Buck Creek Senior Sunday School Class.

Memorial contributions can be made to Buck Creek Cemetery Fund, 2545 Buck Creek Road, Sylvania, GA 30467, in care of Angie Johnson.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home, Joiner-Anderson Chapel, (912) 564-7725.

Statesboro Herald, June 9, 2026

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